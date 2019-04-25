More on Mexichem Q1 results

Mexichem (OTCPK:MXCHF) says that current PVC, caustic soda and ethane/ethylene market environments resulted in overall lower Q1 revenue growth and earnings, and expects this environment to continue in 2019 as well

Vinyl sales of $595M were down 8% Y/Y, mainly due to lower volumes, tighter conditions in PVC and caustic soda prices; and longer than expected programmed and non-programmed overhauls in Mexico and Germany.

Fluent revenues of $1B, is up 6% due mainly to double digit growth in Netafim, and a 7% and 5% increase in Fluent US & Canada and Fluent AMEA, respectively; offset by lower sales in both Fluent Europe and Fluent Latin America.

Fluor Business Group sales of $205M were flat as pricing conditions were in line with expectations.

Reports EBITDA margin declines ~70bps to 18%; operating margin is down ~240bps to 10.5% and gross margin dips marginally by ~45bps to 26.6%.

Total financial debt stands at $3.6B with cash equivalents of $589M; Net Debt/EBITDA was 2.16x, while interest coverage was 5.23x.

