WABCO Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $978.08M (-2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wbc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.