Portland General Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.05M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, por has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.