Moog Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.98M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mog.a has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.