CBS, Viacom lower after report of fresh internal merger talk

In a flat market today, CBS (CBS -0.8% ) and Viacom (VIA -1.7% , VIAB -0.7% ) are both a bit lower following NBC's report that CBS directors have launched a fresh set of internal talks about recombining the two companies.

A source tells NBC that the merger is the "No. 1 priority for several CBS boardmembers," including majority shareholder Shari Redstone.

"They are going ahead to try to name a price," a person familiar with the talks told NBC. "What I believe is happening is the CBS board is authorizing direct discussions with Viacom."