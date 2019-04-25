Helen of Troy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $364.66M (-6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hele has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.