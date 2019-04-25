Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, blmn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.