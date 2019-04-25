WisdomTree Investments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.82M (+12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wetf has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.