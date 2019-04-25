Franklin Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (-13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ben has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.