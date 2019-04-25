AstraZeneca Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.4B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, azn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.