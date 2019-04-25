Mitel proposes all-stock merger with Avaya

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) has proposed an all-stock combination with rival Avaya Holdings (AVYA -0.6% ) in a deal valued at more than $2B, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal would value Avaya at $20-$22/share, vs. a current $18.90. The news has taken some air out of Avaya shares that legged higher on the day just before noon, though the offer is more than 50% above Avaya's price before this month's run up on takeout speculation.

That's a deal of $2.2B-$2.4B overall, and it could come next month, according to the report.

Previously: Report: Avaya hires J.P. Morgan, seeks bids within weeks (Apr. 17 2019)

Previously: Cowen: Leveraged buyout might make sense for in-transition Avaya (Apr. 09 2019)