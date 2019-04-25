Imperial Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.46 (-25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$6.15B (-22.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, imo has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.