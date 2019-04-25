Washington Prime Q1 `just what investors need': Morwa

"Washington Prime Group's (WPG -3.9% ) earnings can be best described as boring -- just what investors need," according to SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities."

Notes strong progress with filling vacant stores-- 11 of 22 of their vacancies signed letters of intent to be filled, illustrating a "herculean effort by WPG's management to move this embattled REIT forward."

Still sees multiyear process taking the forecasted three to five years.

Dividend remains covered and secured due to tax requirements from earnings and divestitures, he said.

Disclosure: Long on WPG and WPG preferred.

