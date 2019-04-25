Nomura positive on Red Rock Resorts

Nomura Instinet keeps a Buy rating on Red Rocks Resorts (RRR -0.5%) after taking in the March report on Nevada gaming win.
Analyst Harry Curtis says the growth seen in the Las Vegas Locals market (+6.6%) and downtown Las Vegas market (+8.7%) bodes well for Red Rocks.
Curtis is looking for a meaningful free cash flow inflection for Red Rocks in the second half of the year, as investments wind down once redevelopment capex at the Palms comes to an end.
