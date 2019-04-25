Watch profit, AWS in Amazon Q1 print

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports Q1 results after the bell with analysts expecting revenue growth of 17% Y/Y, the slowest growth rate since Q1 2015.

But that deceleration should pay off in profit growth with analysts expecting $4.72 EPS compared to $3.27 in last year's quarter. Profits could take a snip if Amazon returns to its past heavy spending habits for growth. The company took it easier last year, but the CFO warned on the Q4 call that spending could return this year.

Operating profit margin expected to increase to 5.2% (last year: 3.8%) and net income to increase 43% to $2.3B.

Segment revenue consensus: North America, $35.11B; International,$16.4B; AWS, $7.7B (last year: $5.4B).

Other revenue: Amazon is a growing player in digital ads, and that revenue is reported as part of the Other segment. Last quarter, Other doubled to $3.4B.

India impact: Check the print and earnings call for impact from regulatory changes in the Indian market that required Amazon to pull numerous products from its platform. Last quarter, international market growth was 15%, down from 29% the prior year.