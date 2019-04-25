Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding - WSJ

After TPG reportedly dropped out of the bidding for iconic magazine Sports Illustrated, licensing firm Authentic Brands -- home of such brands as Nautica and Juicy Couture -- has stepped up as a leading contender, the WSJ reports.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has been examining a sale of the brand for more than a year now, while other former Time Inc. properties have moved on.

The deal being discussed would value the brand about $110M, but it wouldn't come with the FanSided website network, according to the WSJ.