EQT slapped with lawsuit from Rice Energy founder over board slate

Shareholder Toby Rice files a lawsuit against EQT Corp. (EQT -2.4% ) to prevent the company from "manipulating" the outcome of its upcoming board election.

Toby Rice and brother are founders of Rice Energy, which EQT acquired in November 2017, and are pushing for a change in EQT’s strategy and replacement of its board.

"It seems like they're really just trying to distract the market from what was a really good quarter for EQT and just change the narrative," says CEO Robert McNally, adding that the company is enjoying "real success" in improving operating efficiencies despite the relatively new management team.

EQT is lower after issuing mixed Q1 results and saying it will scale back drilling and boosting well completions; McNally blames the drop on a sector-wide reaction to higher than expected natural gas storage levels.