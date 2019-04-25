Valero eyes 93% refinery utilization in Q2, 96% for Gulf Coast plants

Valero Energy (VLO +4.4% ) says it plans to run its 14 refineries at as much as 93% of capacity of 3.1M bbl/day in Q2 after running at 91% utilization in Q1.

VLO's seven U.S. Gulf Coast refineries likely will operate at up to 96% of their combined capacity of 1.8M bbl/day during the quarter, VP Homer Bhullar said during today's earnings conference call.

The company’s 145K bbl/day refinery at Benicia, Calif., should restart in mid to late May following an overhaul, COO Lane Riggs said.

Also, VLO expects the IMO-mandated switch to low sulfur marine fuel on Jan. 1, 2020, will be felt beginning in late September and October in the high-sulfur bunker fuel market, when the last cargoes of marine fuel with a sulfur content of 3.5% will be sent to Asia, CEO Joe Gorder said.