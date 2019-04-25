Watch Intel's Q1 for modem impact, PC chips

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reports Q1 results after the bell today. The company recently exited the 5G phone modem race after the Qualcomm-Apple truce and continues to feel pressure from low PC chip supplies expected to last through mid-2019 (although Microsoft's print yesterday hinted this was easing). The report also makes the first since CEO Bob Swan became permanent in the role.

Rewind: Last quarter, Intel beat on profit but missed on revenue citing weaker modem demand, China slowdown, cloud customers absorbing capacity, and weakening NAND environment. The Q1 and FY19 revenue guides were downside.

The modem exit happened after Q1 closed so analysts/investors will watch the guidance for signs of impact. UBS expects the loss of around $2.6B in iPhone revenue by FY21.

Segment revenue: Data-center group is expected to drop 2.5% Y/Y to $5.1B and client-computing (traditional PC) up 2% to $8.38B. Nonvolatile memory could drop 9% to $942.1M and IoT -6% to $789.5M.

