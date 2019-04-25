Nomura senior execs feel the sting of cost-cutting

Nomura Holdings (NMR -2.4% ), in the midst of a three-year $1B cost-cutting drive, is also cutting costs in its upper echelon by scrapping bonuses for about 60 executives including senior managing directors.

The news comes after the Japanese bank reports fiscal Q4 net income attributable to shareholders was 800M yen ($8M) vs. 22.7B yen in the year ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of 301.3B yen rose 16% Q/Q and fell 20% Y/Y.

"We have overhauled our business and regional matrix management structure, streamlined our corporate functions, and simplified our operating model for more agile decision making," said Nomura President and CEO Koji Nagai in the company's earnings release.

