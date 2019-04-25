ASGN Incorporated down post Q1 earnings and CEO transition

ASGN Incorporated sinks (ASGN -6.9% ) as Q1 results fell short of Wall Street expectations, however posted revenue of $923.7M, +34.8% Y/Y (10.7% on pro forma basis assuming ECS acquisition), beating Street forecasts

Excluding the contribution from DHA acquisition, completed in Jan 2019, revenues were up 9.5%.

ASGN also announces that its CEO, Peter Dameris will step down, effective April 30, 2019; appoints Theodore “Ted” Hanson, current President, to serve as CEO

Mr. Dameris has served the company for over 15 years, and will continue as Board member and as an adviser to the Company.

For 2Q 2019, forecasts revenues of ~$967M-$977M, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.22

