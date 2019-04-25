Shockwave perks up ahead of Q1 earnings

Relatively recent IPO Shockwave Medical (SWAV +10.7% ) is up on more than a 5x surge in volume as it builds the right side of a four-week base. Shares have rallied 30% this week.

No particular news accounts for the action. The company is scheduled to release Q1 results on Wednesday, May 8, after the close. Consensus view is a loss/share of ($0.52) on revenue of $5.7M.

Its lead product is a catheter called the M5 used to treat calcified cardiovascular disease in a process called intravascular lithotripsy.