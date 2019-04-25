3M knocks nearly 200 points off Dow following dismal Q1 showing

3M (MMM -13% ) shares are headed for their worst showing since the 1987 market crash after reporting a dismal quarter in which revenue fell in most of its divisions and demand for its products was particularly weak in China and among automakers.

As the company saw lower volumes through the quarter, it responded by cutting production at its factories by 4%-5%, but "unfortunately, we did not pull spending down proportionately," CEO Nick Gangestad during today's earnings conference call.

"We didn't respond aggressively enough to what we were seeing. And so, we're behind the curve," CEO Mike Roman said. "That's why we're stepping in aggressively" with restructuring moves, including plans for 2K job cuts.

3M's Q1 results plus reduced full-year guidance for revenue growth and earnings "shows unusual weakness at this point in the industrial cycle compared to other larger manufacturers," says Moody's analyst David Berge.

"Since the prior CEO stepped down, 3M has really not performed anywhere close to its industrial peers," notes Melius Research analyst Scott Davis.

A breakup of the company may not help: J.P. Morgan Chase says that based on a blended multiple of its peers, 3M’s businesses are worth ~6% less than its current stock market value.