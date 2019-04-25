Looks like Berkshire's best use of cash may be buybacks - FT

With Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.9% )(BRK.A +0.8% ) pile of $112B in cash and cash equivalents, the publicly traded stocks that Warren Buffett can sensibly buy numbers no more than 100, he told the Financial Times in an interview.

Only huge investments can meaningfully add to Berkshire's profits. And while Berkshire has the means to buy whole companies, the rise of private equity-- firms flush with capital and willing to pile on debt--makes that a more difficult proposition.

In 2014, Berkshire shareholders rejected a proposal that the company start paying a dividend.

That leaves stock buybacks. Buffett says the time may come whent Berkshire buys back as much as $100B of its shares.

That compares with $1.3B of shares repurchased last year.

In its Q1 earnings filing, due on May 4, the company will disclose how much of its shares it bought back in the first quarter of 2019.

Previously: Berkshire bought back $417.6M of stock in Q4 (Feb. 23)