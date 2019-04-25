Anglo American Q1 total output down 6%

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF -2.2% ) says Q1 total output slipped by 6%, hurt by two planned longwall moves witnessing a 25% fall in metallurgical coal production to 4.2M metric tons, as well as production issues at Venetia diamond mine, and Kumba iron ore and platinum group metals.

The decline was cushioned by higher copper output by 4% to 161,100 tons on strong plant performance and planned higher grades.

De Beers's rough diamond production fell 8% to 7.9M, due to lower production at Venetia mine.

Production from Minas-Rio iron-ore project in Brazil rose 61% to 4.9M tons, following a faster-than-expected ramp-up after an extended shutdown during 2018 because of leaks in the 530km pipeline.

Production at the Kumba iron-ore project in South Africa dropped 12% due to plant maintenance.