Marsh takes next step in blockchain-powered insurance platform

Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan (MMC -0.7% ), starts rolling out its Proof of Insurance Blockchain platform to U.S. clients.

The blockchain-powered platform, originally launched as a proof of concept last April, allows clients to speed up business functions by transforming a complicated manual process into a streamlined automated one.

The initial rollout will include a self-service digital app for a select group of Marsh clients that will be able to search, view, issue, and re-issue certificates of insurance on-demand 24-hours a day.

After the initial rollout, further capabilities will be added to the platform in 2019.