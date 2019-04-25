Starbucks at an all-time high after earnings

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) trades slightly up in AH trading after a mixed FQ2 report.

Global comparable store sales rose 3% during the quarter to vs. +3.1% consensus estimate. Average ticket was up 3% during the quarter, while transactions growth was flat.

Global comparable sales by region: Americas +4%, China/Asia-Pacific, +2%, EMEA +2%.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 13% to 16.8M during the quarter.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 40 bps to 15.8%. Operating margin in the Americas segment was up 80 bps to 20.9%.

SBUX opened 319 net new stores in FQ2 to take its store count to 30,184 stores at the end of the quarter, up 7% from a year ago.

Starbucks expects FY19 EPS of $2.75 to $2.79 vs. $2.73 consensus.Global comparable sales growth is expected to fall in a range of 3% to 4%.

