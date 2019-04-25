BioMarin Q1 product sales up 7%; non-GAAP earnings up 16%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 400.7 (+7.3%); product sales: 394.5 (+6.9%).
Key product sales: Vimizim: 125.8 (+7.4%); Kuvan: 106.9 (+7.9%); Naglazyme: 86.9 (+15.9%).
Net loss: (56.5) (-28.1%); non-GAAP net income: 24.8 (+16.4%); loss/share: (0.32) (-23.1%).
2019 guidance: Revenues: $1,680M - 1,750M (unch); Vimizim: $530M - 570M (unch); Kuvan: $420M - 460M (unch); Naglazyme: $350 - 380M (unch); net loss: ($85M - 45M) (unch); non-GAAP net income: $130M - 170M (unch).
Previously: BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 25)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox