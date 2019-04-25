Amazon +1.6% as profit doubles

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) +1.6% reports Q1 results that beat EPS by a hefty $2.44 and met revenue estimates with 17% Y/Y growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $59.5-63.5B (consensus: $62.42B) and operating income of $2.6-3.6B (consensus: $4.2B).

Revenue by region: North America, $35.8B (consensus: $35.11B); International, $16.19B (consensus: $16.46B; growth 9% Y/Y compared to 34% last year); AWS, $7.7B (consensus: $7.69B; up 41% Y/Y compared to last year's 49% growth).

Revenue by product line: Online stores, $29.5B (consensus: $29.29B, +14% Y/Y); Physical stores, $4.3B (consensus: $4.39B, +1% Y/Y); Third-party seller, $11.1B (consensus:$11.34B, +23% Y/Y); Subscription, $4.3B (consensus:$4.03B, +42%); Other, $2.72B (consensus: $2.86B, +36%).

Operating income was $4.4B compared to the consensus of $3.12B and operating expenses were $52.3B compared to $49.1B last year .

