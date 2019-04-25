Capital One +1.7% as Q1 beats, CET1 improves

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) rises 1.7% in after-hours trading as Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.90 beats the consensus estimate by 17 cents.

Compares with $2.48 in Q4 2018 and $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $5.79B was roughly flat with Q4 and rose 1% Y/Y; net interest margin of 6.86% falls from 6.96% in Q4 and 6.93% in Q1 2018.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans held for investment were 3.04%, up from 2.94% in Q4, down a tick from 3.05% in Q1 2018.

Q1 loans held for investment fell to $240.3M vs. $245.9M in Q4 and from $248.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Common equity Tier 1 capital of 11.9% improved from 11.2% in Q4 and 10.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM.

Previously: Capital One Financial beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (April 25)