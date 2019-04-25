New York AG to probe Facebook's contact collection - NYT

New York's attorney general will probe what it says is Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) unauthorized collection of the email address books of more than 1.5M users, The New York Times reports.

That refers to a practice that happened to a portion of new users who signed up for Facebook after 2016, an action Facebook says was a mistake.

That came from a method the company once used to verify identities by asking for email passwords from new users, but the contact lists were then used to improve ad-targeting and other algorithms.

The New York AG will focus on how it happened and whether the collection spread to hundreds of millions more on the network.