New York AG to probe Facebook's contact collection - NYT

New York's attorney general will probe what it says is Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) unauthorized collection of the email address books of more than 1.5M users, The New York Times reports.
That refers to a practice that happened to a portion of new users who signed up for Facebook after 2016, an action Facebook says was a mistake.
That came from a method the company once used to verify identities by asking for email passwords from new users, but the contact lists were then used to improve ad-targeting and other algorithms.
The New York AG will focus on how it happened and whether the collection spread to hundreds of millions more on the network.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox