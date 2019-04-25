Stocks mostly quiet but 3M's biggest drop since 1987 weighs Dow

Stocks turned in a mixed showing, with the S&P 500 flat and the Nasdaq edging higher while the Dow tumbled 135 points.

3M's 13% plunge - the stock's biggest loss since 1987 - was the culprit for the Dow's relative weakness after the company reported disappointing Q1 results.

3M's big decline pressured the industrial sector, which led S&P 500 sector losers (-2%) by a wide margin; on the flip side, strong earnings from Facebook and Microsoft lifted the communication services group (+1.1%) to the top of the day's leaderboard alongside health care (+1.1%).

U.S. Treasury prices finished slightly lower, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields a basis point higher to 2.31% and 2.53%, respectively.

U.S. WTI crude oil fell 1% to $65.21/bbl, slipping from this week's 2019 high of $66.60.