Ford +7% after North America results shine

Ford (NYSE:F) delivered EBIT of $2.2B in North America to more than offset EBIT losses in China and the mobility segment.

Net income was $1.1B for the quarter, but a busy quarter of adjustments make the EPS comparisons to analyst estimates trickier to read than normal.

Ford says it ended the quarter above stated targets with $24.2B in cash and $35.2B in liquidity.

Overall, CFO Bob Shanks says the automaker is on track to report better company results in 2019 than last year.