Micron, Nvidia sink as Intel slashes outlook

Intel is down nearly 6% in after hours action after cutting its full-year revenue estimate to $69B from $71.5B previously. Street consensus is $71.3B. Full year adjusted EPS is trimmed to $4.35 vs. $4.60 previously and estimates of $4.52.

The company expects Q2 revenue of just $15.6B vs. $16.85B consensus, and Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.89 vs. $1.01.

"Looking ahead, we're taking a more cautious view of the year, although we expect market conditions to improve," says CEO Bob Swan, who also takes note of the "challenging NAND pricing environment."

Earnings call presentation slides

Other players on the move: Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -2.2% , Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -2.4% , Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) -1.4% , AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) +1.6%

The Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is down 1.5% .

ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH