Intel -6% on cut 2019 guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) plunges 6.4% on Q1 beats with downside Q2 guidance and a cut downside FY19 outlook.

Q2 expects about $15.6B in revenue compared to the $16.88B estimate and EPS of about $0.89 versus $1.02.

FY19 outlook drops its revenue forecast to $69B from $71.5B with the consensus at $71.34B. EPS drops to $4.35 from $4.60 versus the $4.52 estimate. Intel says it's taking a more cautious view of the year, but expects H2 improvement.

Revenue breakdown: Client Computing, $8.6B (consensus: $8.38B); Data Center, $4.9B (consensus:$5.1B); IoT, $910M (consensus: $789.5M); Non-Volatile Memory, $915M (consensus: $942.1M, down 12% Y/Y); Programmable Solutions, $486M (consensus: $567.5M).

Desktop unit volumes dropped 8% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q and ASPs grew 3% and 7%, respectively. Notebook units fell 7% Y/Y and 16% Q/Q while ASPs rose 13% and 9%. Data center units fell 8% and 17% with ASPs up 1% and down 4%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM

