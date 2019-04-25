Discover Financial +1.3% as growth initiatives take hold

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gains 1.3% in after-hours trading as Q1 EPS of $2.15 beat the average analyst estimate of $2.02 and rose from $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The company credits its earnings improvement to growth initiatives, effective credit risk management, and operating efficiency.

Total loans at Q1 end of $88.7B rose 7% Y/Y from $82.7B, with credit card loans at $70.8B, up 8% Y/Y.

Q1 net principal charge-off excluding PCI loans rose to 3.31% vs. 3.14% in Q4 2018.

Total Discover card volume of $36.4B fell from $40.7B in Q4 and rose from $34.3B in Q1 2018.

Direct Banking pretax income of $879M increased from $874M in Q4 and $811M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $2.31B was roughly flat with Q4 and up from $2.1B in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 6:00 PM ET.

Previously: Discover Financial Services beats by $0.13, revenue in-line (April 25)