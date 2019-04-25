T-Mobile beats with healthy subscriber additions, record Q1 financials

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) posted its best first-quarter financials, topping analyst expectations and again seriously outperforming larger rivals AT&T and Verizon among user additions.

Shares are up 0.4% after hours.

The company added a net 656,000 branded postpaid phone subscriptions, a number it expects to be industry best against losses of 44,000 and 55,000 by Verizon and AT&T respectively, and Sprint's upcoming report.

T-Mobile added a total net new 1.7M subs, up 15%, and 1M net branded postpaid adds. It also added a net 69,000 branded prepaid subs. Branded postpaid phone churn fell 19 basis points to an all-time low 0.88%.

Service revenues rose 6% to an all-time record $8.3B, while total revenues were a Q1 record $11.1B (up 6%).

Net income rose 35% to a Q1 record $08M as well. EBITDA was up 11% to $3.3B.

Net cash from operations was $1.4B (up 81%) and free cash flow fell 7% to $618M due to accelerated capex and merger costs.

It's guiding to 2019 postpaid net customer additions of 3.1M-3.7M, up from its prior guidance for 2.6M-3.6M. EBITDA is expected at $12.7B-$13.2B.

