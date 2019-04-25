Bunge appoints Heckman as fulltime CEO

Acting CEO Gregory Heckman becomes the new fulltime CEO at Bunge (NYSE:BG), effective immediately.

Heckman joined BG's board last October and has served as acting CEO since January 2019 following the departure of Soren Schroder, and his "has solidified our view that Greg will drive continued progress for the business," says Non-Executive Board Chair Kathleen Hyle.

Heckman has 30-plus years of experience in the agribusiness, food and food ingredients sectors, and he previously served as CEO of the Gavilon Group and in executive roles at ConAgra Foods.