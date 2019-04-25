GrubHub +3% on Q1, diner metric beats

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) +3.3% on Q1 beats with 39% Y/Y revenue growth and downside Q2 guidance that has revenue of of $305-325M (consensus: $325.34M) with adjusted EBITDA of $49-59M (consensus: $58.5M).

FY19 outlook reaffirmed with revenue of $1.315-1.415B (consensus: $1.37B) and adjusted EBITDA of $235-265M.

Active diners and daily average grubs beat estimates with 19.29M and 521K, respectively. Gross food sales were in-line at $1.5B and the take rate was 21.6% compared to the 21.2% consensus and 20.9% in Q4.

Press release

Previously: GrubHub beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 25)