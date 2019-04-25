Aflac Q1 growth reflects strong net investment income

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) advances 0.9% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.12 exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.06 and increases from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.10-$4.30, assuming 2018 weighted-average exchange rate of 110.39 yen to the dollar.

Q1 earnings largely reflect stong net investment income and Aflac Japan's favorable benefit ratios, the company said. A weaker yen/dollar exchange rate hurt adjusted EPS by 1 cent.

In yen terms, Aflac Japan's net premium income was ¥350.4B ($3.1B) for the quarter, or 0.8% lower than a year ago, mainly due to limited-pay products reaching paid-up status.