Proofpoint -6.9% on downside FY profit outlook

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) drops 6.9% despite Q1 beats with 25% Y/Y revenue growth that came with in-line Q2 guidance and a FY19 profit miss.

Q2 outlook has $210-212M in revenue (consensus: $209.67M) and EPS of $0.34-0.37 (consensus: $0.36).

The FY19 guide raises revenue to $874-878M from $870-874M (consensus: $873.33M) and has EPS of $1.43-1.49 (consensus: $1.66).

Q1 Subscription revenue totaled $199.6M, beating estimates, while Hardware and services missed by $0.2M with $3.4M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.5% compared to the 77.9% estimate and operating margin was 11.3% versus 9.9%.

Billings totaled $215M, above the $212.9M estimate.

