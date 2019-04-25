Digital Realty Q1 total bookings of $50M annualized rental revenue

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) Q1 core FFO per share of $1.73, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.65, increased from $1.68 in Q4 2018 and $1.61 in Q1 2018.

"In the first quarter, we signed total bookings expected to generate $50M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $9M from Ascenty along with a $7M contribution from interconnection," said CEO A. William Stein.

Reiterates 2019 core FFO per share outlook of $6.60-$6.70.

Q1 revenue of $815M rose 5% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y; beats consensus estimate of $800.1M.

Signed renewal leases representing $116M of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter; rental rates on renewal leases during Q1 rolled down 6.9% on a cash basis and up 7.1% on a GAAP basis.

Conference call at 5:30 ET.

Previously: Digital Realty Trust beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 25)