Juniper Networks up after Q1 beat where sales, profits decline

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 2.4% after topping expectations with its Q1 results, though sales dropped off on both a sequential and year-over-year basis.

“While we are pleased with the progress we experienced versus our guidance, we are not satisfied with these results and remain focused on delivering a return to growth later this year," says CEO Rami Rahim.

Revenues fell 7% Y/Y and were down 15% from the previous quarter, to $1.002B.

Operating margin was 11.2%, down from last year's 12.3% and last quarter's 21.1%.

Net income (non-GAAP) of $92.7M was down 7% Y/Y and down 55% from last quarter.

Revenue breakout: Product, $618.7M (down 13%); Service, $383M (up 3%).

Revenue by segment: Routing, $374.7M (down 8.2%); Switching, $176.4M (down 23.3%); Security, $67.6M (down 7%).

Liquidity was $3.5B, slightly up from last year and down from Q4's $3.76B. Net cash flow from operations was $159.4M for the quarter vs. last year's $271.1M and Q4's $212.4M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $1.1B (plus or minus $30M, and vs. consensus for $1.11B), gross margin of 58.5%-60.5%, operating margin of 15.5% at the revenue midpoint, and EPS of $0.36-$0.42 (vs. consensus for $0.42).

