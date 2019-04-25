Orchid Island posts 3.2% economic gain for Q1

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q1 net income of $10.6M, or 22 cents per share, compares with a loss of $16.4M, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Q1 net interest income of $13.5M fell from $24.8M a year ago.

Q1 net portfolio income of $12.8M swung from a loss of $13.3M a year ago.

Economic gain of 3.2% on common equity for the quarter, or 12.9% annualized, comprised of 24 cent per share dividend and 2 cent decrease in net book value per common share divided by beginning book value per share.

With the Fed's tightening cycle apparently over, Orchid Island has reduced short positions in Eurodollar futures and added to its swap positions further out the curve. On the asset side, it has added lower coupon securities, reducing the concentration in higher coupon, fixed-rate securities.

Conference call on April 26 at 10:00 AM ET.

