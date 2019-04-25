MNG cuts Gannett opposition slate to three from six

There's a new exchange of volleys between activist MNG/Digital First and Gannett (NYSE:GCI), the newspaper company with which it's launched a proxy battle.

MNG, which has about a 7.4% stake in Gannett, has modified its slate of director nominees, reducing the number to three from six: Heath Freeman, Dana Needleman and Steven Rossi.

It says it's carefully listened to fellow shareholders, "unlike Gannett’s Board, which has stubbornly refused the input of shareholders who are rightly concerned about the Company’s declining profitability, its ability to execute a digital transformation plan and, most importantly, the Board’s failure to respond meaningfully to a premium acquisition offer."

MNG says it's reaffirming its offer to acquire Gannett for $12/share in cash. GCI closed today at $9.26.

Gannett responds that the number of MNG candidates "does not change the fact that each of MNG’s director nominees has irreconcilable conflicts of interest (given each nominee’s close affiliations with MNG and/or its majority shareholder, Alden Global Capital) and cannot be expected to act in the best interests of all Gannett shareholders."

The three candidates are on the board of Fred's, Gannett notes, overseeing a 92% share price decline at that company since Alden invested in December 2016.

Gannett's annual meeting is set for May 16.