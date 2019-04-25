Principal Financial Q1 improves from prior quarter

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings and assets under management benefited from improved macroeconomic conditions compared with Q4.

Y/Y, Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings fell 2.1% to $400.3M, or $1.43 per share, from $408.8M, or $1.40 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure beats the average analyst estimate of $1.30.

“Our $5.5B of positive net cash flow for the first quarter is the result of strong investment performance, and ongoing investments in our businesses to enhance our solution set, expand our distribution reach, improve the customer experience and deliver better outcomes for customers and clients," said Chairman, President, and CEO Dan Houston.

Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee pretax operating earnings of $128.6M rose 1% Y/Y.

Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread pretax operating earnings of $112.0M fell 4% Y/Y.

Principal Global Investors pretax operating earnings of $100.7M fell 11% Y/Y; total PGI AUM of $423.1B, roughly flat Y/Y.

Principal International pretax operating earnings of $111.1M increased 21% Y/Y; AUM of $161.4B fell 6% Y/Y.

Specialty Benefits Insurance pretax operating earnings of $59.5M fell 10% Y/Y; incurred loss ratio of 64.2% vs. 62.2%.

Individual life insurance pretax operating earnings of $51.2M rose 4% Y/Y.

Book value per common share of $45.63 at March 31, 2019 vs. $41.84 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on April 26 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Principal Financial Group beats by $0.13 (April 25)