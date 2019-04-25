Southwestern's Q1 Appalachia output shows cost savings driving results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +2.9% after-hours as it easily beats expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues in the company's first quarter as a single-basin Appalachia producer after selling its Fayetteville shale assets in December.

Q1 Appalachia production totaled 182B cfe, or 2B cfe/day, including natural gas production of 143B cf,oil production of 854K barrels and natural gas liquids of 5.6M barrels.

SWN says it improved E&P margin by 14% to $1.79/Mcfe during Q1 as a result of improved differentials and lower expenses

SWN also reduced well cost on wells to sales by 10% during the quarter from the full-year 2018 average and is on track to meet guidance of $875 per lateral foot for the year.