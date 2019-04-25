Intel updates 10nm progress on earnings call

On the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) earnings call, CEO Bob Swan says the lowered FY guidance is due to customers and China and elsewhere reducing orders and says it's the result of a bumpy transition to expand the company's market reach.

Intel says the 10nm chips will launch in products this holiday season and hopes to qualify its first Ice Lake 10nm chips this quarter. The company thinks it can ship more 10nm parts than originally anticipated.

