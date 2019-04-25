EA says it's addressing 'Apex Legends' issues

In an update on Apex Legends, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) says considering its popularity, it's committed to fixing issues with the game and pushing out plans for future Titanfall games to focus its resources.

The game hit 50M players in its first month, and "rapid growth is a wonderful thing to achieve," but that comes with challenges including update missteps, not enough visibility into future content, and not setting support expectations.

The ramp-up has meant "exploits, bugs, cheaters, and more come fast and frequently."

It's putting a priority on slow server performance on certain servers at match beginning; solving some audio issues; addressing game cheaters; and solving hit registration issues.

As for other games at Respawn, there are entirely separate teams working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA says, and no resources are being shifted from Apex Legends to other titles.