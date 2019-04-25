Healthcare Trust Q1 same-property cash NOI improves 2.7%

Healthcare Trust America (NYSE:HTA) Q1 normalized FFO per share of 40 cents matches the consensus estimate and compares with 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms 2019 guidance for normalized FFO per share of $1.62-$1.67 and same-property cash NOI of 2.0%-3.0%.

Q1 total revenue of $169.0M fell 3.8% from $175.7M a year ago.

Q1 same-property cash net operating income of $112.4M rose 2.7% from a year ago.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $111.2M.

Conference call on April 26 at 12:00 PM ET.

